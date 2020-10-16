Intel issued a notable open-source Compute Runtime stack update today that provides OpenCL and oneAPI Level Zero support for the company's graphics processors from Xe/Gen12 graphics back through Gen8 Broadwell hardware.
Making today's release so notable is that OpenCL 3.0 is now enabled for all supported hardware. While OpenCL 3.0 was available for months in provisional form, Intel's Compute-Runtime has offered it for Gen12/Tigerlake while keeping existing generations on OpenCL 2.1.
Now that OpenCL 3.0 was recently ratified, Intel engineers have gone ahead and bumped the CL support to OpenCL 3.0 for the Gen8 Broadwell through Gen11 Icelake generations (with Gen12 already being at OpenCL 3.0 as mentioned). Broadwell is as far back as the Intel Compute Runtime stack supports so it means all supported HD/UHD/Iris/Xe hardware with Intel now has open-source OpenCL 3.0 support on Linux.
This support is available with today's 20.41.18123 driver build. This build also continues providing oneAPI Level Zero 1.0 support in a "pre-release" state for Skylake through Tigerlake.
In addition to enabling OpenCL 3.0 support by default, the changes also mention "added new DG1 device." Before getting too excited, when digging through the changes that is just adding the 0x4908 PCI ID. That DG1 PCI ID has been previously known to the Linux driver code and now just brings the Compute-Runtime in sync with the rest of the Linux driver stack of supporting Intel Xe DG1 Graphics of 0x4905 through 0x4908.
Rounding out this weekly open-source compute stack update is also exposing the OpenCL subgroup extension (cl_khr_subgroup_extensions) and updating the IGC compiler and GMMLIB components against their latest public tagged versions.
1 Comment