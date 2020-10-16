Intel Compute Runtime 20.41.18123 Flips On OpenCL 3.0 For All Hardware Back To Broadwell
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 16 October 2020 at 08:28 AM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL --
Intel issued a notable open-source Compute Runtime stack update today that provides OpenCL and oneAPI Level Zero support for the company's graphics processors from Xe/Gen12 graphics back through Gen8 Broadwell hardware.

Making today's release so notable is that OpenCL 3.0 is now enabled for all supported hardware. While OpenCL 3.0 was available for months in provisional form, Intel's Compute-Runtime has offered it for Gen12/Tigerlake while keeping existing generations on OpenCL 2.1.

Now that OpenCL 3.0 was recently ratified, Intel engineers have gone ahead and bumped the CL support to OpenCL 3.0 for the Gen8 Broadwell through Gen11 Icelake generations (with Gen12 already being at OpenCL 3.0 as mentioned). Broadwell is as far back as the Intel Compute Runtime stack supports so it means all supported HD/UHD/Iris/Xe hardware with Intel now has open-source OpenCL 3.0 support on Linux.

This support is available with today's 20.41.18123 driver build. This build also continues providing oneAPI Level Zero 1.0 support in a "pre-release" state for Skylake through Tigerlake.

In addition to enabling OpenCL 3.0 support by default, the changes also mention "added new DG1 device." Before getting too excited, when digging through the changes that is just adding the 0x4908 PCI ID. That DG1 PCI ID has been previously known to the Linux driver code and now just brings the Compute-Runtime in sync with the rest of the Linux driver stack of supporting Intel Xe DG1 Graphics of 0x4905 through 0x4908.

Rounding out this weekly open-source compute stack update is also exposing the OpenCL subgroup extension (cl_khr_subgroup_extensions) and updating the IGC compiler and GMMLIB components against their latest public tagged versions.
1 Comment
Related News
Intel Finally Kills Gen10/Cannonlake-Specific Graphics Code From Their Linux Driver
Intel Discloses New Ice Lake Xeon Security Features
GCC Getting Wired Up For Intel's Key Locker, UINTR, HRESET, AVX-VNNI
Intel Continues Prepping PKS For The Linux Kernel (Protection Keys for Supervisor)
Intel Media SDK 20.3 Released With AV1 Decode, Rocket Lake + DG1/SG1 Support
Intel's Latest Compute Code Is Enabling OpenCL 3.0 For All Hardware Since Broadwell
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Makes Up Roughly 10.5% Of The Linux Kernel
CUPS Printing System Open-Source Development Has Seemingly Dried Up
PowerPC 601 Support Being Retired In Linux 5.10 - The First 32-bit PowerPC CPU
Linux 5.9 Released With Initial AMD RDNA 2 GPU Enablement, Other New Hardware Support
EXT4 "Fast Commits" Coming For Big Performance Boost In Ordered Mode
AMD Ryzen 5000 Series (Zen 3) Linux Expectations - Should Be Good But No "Znver3" Compiler Yet
There Are Many Changes To Look Forward To With The Linux 5.10 Kernel
KDE Plasma 5.20 Released With Better Wayland Support, Many New Features