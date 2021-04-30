Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor Jumps From v0.14.1 To v15.0 To Signify Its Maturity, Stabilizing
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 30 April 2021 at 08:19 AM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL --
The Rust-written Cloud-Hypervisor project led by open-source Intel engineers as a VMM designed for cloud workloads has broke well past the "1.0" milestone. Following a series of 0.x releases, Cloud-Hypervisor 15 was released this week.

The engineers involved in this open-source security and cloud minded hypervisor decided to shake up the version numbering. They went from v0.14.1 to v15.0 to "represent that we believe Cloud Hypervisor is maturing and entering a period of stability."

Moving forward they now say they will guarantee API stability by not removing or changing APIs without at least two releases notice and point releases will also be issued for substantial bug fixes or security issues.

Besides the bigger version number, Cloud-Hypervisor 15.0 brings network device rate limiting support, run-time control of VirtIO-Net guest offloading, a workaround where a CPU thread could spin at 100% when using the VirtIO persistent memory driver, and a variety of other fixes.

In addition to Intel engineers, folks from Microsoft and Arm have continued contributing in recent times to Cloud-Hypervisor too for their use-cases. More details on Thursday's release of Cloud-Hypervisor 15.0 via GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
Intel Bus Lock Detection Merged For Linux 5.13
Linux 5.13 To Add Perf Support For Intel Alder Lake
Intel Compute Runtime 21.15.19533 Released With Initial Level Zero 1.1 Support
Mesa 21.2 Begins Seeing Intel Xe-HP Graphics Driver Changes
Patches Resubmitted For Linux With Selectable Intel Graphics Platform Support
Intel DG1 Graphics Card Nears Working State On Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
IBM Clarifies Stance On Developers Working On Open-Source Projects In Off-Hours
University of Minnesota Linux "Hypocrite Commit" Researchers Publish Open Letter
Fedora 34 To Release Next Week As A Very Exciting Update
Microsoft Posts WSLg Preview - GUI App Support With Windows Subsystem For Linux
Ubuntu 21.04 Released With Wayland By Default, New Dark Theme
AMD Energy Monitoring Driver Slated To Be Removed From The Linux Kernel
Fedora 34 Released As A Hugely Exciting Update For This Linux Distribution
Sony Proposes A New Soft Watchdog For Linux