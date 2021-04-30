The Rust-written Cloud-Hypervisor project led by open-source Intel engineers as a VMM designed for cloud workloads has broke well past the "1.0" milestone. Following a series of 0.x releases, Cloud-Hypervisor 15 was released this week.
The engineers involved in this open-source security and cloud minded hypervisor decided to shake up the version numbering. They went from v0.14.1 to v15.0 to "represent that we believe Cloud Hypervisor is maturing and entering a period of stability."
Moving forward they now say they will guarantee API stability by not removing or changing APIs without at least two releases notice and point releases will also be issued for substantial bug fixes or security issues.
Besides the bigger version number, Cloud-Hypervisor 15.0 brings network device rate limiting support, run-time control of VirtIO-Net guest offloading, a workaround where a CPU thread could spin at 100% when using the VirtIO persistent memory driver, and a variety of other fixes.
In addition to Intel engineers, folks from Microsoft and Arm have continued contributing in recent times to Cloud-Hypervisor too for their use-cases. More details on Thursday's release of Cloud-Hypervisor 15.0 via GitHub.
1 Comment