Bye Bye Cilk Plus: GCC Lightened By 82k L.O.C.
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 28 November 2017 at 06:19 AM EST. 2 Comments
GNU --
Earlier this month I reported on Intel's plans for removing Cilk Plus from GCC 8 since this parallel programming effort of theirs was depreciated in GCC 7 and hadn't seen much adoption. It's now official with the code being stripped out of the GCC 8 code-base.

As of this morning, it's official and Cilk Plus was removed. This marks an end to Cilk Plus in GCC that had only been in GCC since 5.0 and this multi-threaded parallel computing extension for C/C++ that was originally devised at MIT in the late 90's.

Similarly, Intel's LLVM/Clang fork with Cilk Plus support hasn't been updated since February 2016.

Removing Cilk Plus from the GCC code-base has resulted in 82,706 lines of code deleted across 382 files.

Onwards to OpenMP, OpenACC, and friends along with the other new features of GCC 8.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GNU libmicrohttpd 0.9.57 Brings Significant Improvements
GCC Plugins Now Supported On Windows/MinGW
The New Compiler Features & Changes Of GCC 8
GCC 8 Feature Development Is Over
GNU Nano Text Editor Can Now Record & Replay Keystrokes
Cilk Plus Is Being Dropped From GCC
Popular News
Unity 7 Hoping To Become An Official Flavor For Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Report: Ryzen "Raven Ridge" APU Not Using HBM2 Memory
LibreOffice 6.0 Beta Available - Huge Open-Source Office Suite Update For 2018
Ubuntu Boot Times From Linux 4.6 To 4.15 Kernels
Linux 4.10 To Linux 4.15 Kernel Benchmarks
LibreOffice Calc Is Finally Being Threaded