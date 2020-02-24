Intel Launches Cascade Lake Refresh Xeon CPUs With Better Performance-Per-Dollar
Intel today formally announced their "Cascade Lake Refresh" Xeon processors with higher clock speeds in some cases but also more aggressive pricing to go up against the AMD EPYC 7002 series.

Intel advertises the new Cascade Lake Refresh parts as offering up to 1.36x higher performance and up to 1.42x higher performance-per-dollar compared to earlier parts. The new Xeon CPUs will have an R, T, or U suffix. Worth noting so far is that there are Xeon Bronze, Silver, and Gold refresh parts but no new Xeon Platinum processors for the highest-end of the stack. These are still Cascade Lake processors but with clock speed and core count tweaks to the product line-up and more aggressive pricing given the pressure AMD's EPYC "Rome" processors have been placing on Intel. In fact, just this morning as well CloudFlare announced their new generation of servers are going to be based on the AMD EPYC 7642.


We weren't briefed in advance on Cascade Lake Refresh so for now you can learn more at Intel.com.
