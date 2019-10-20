Ikey Doherty Launches Open-Source Focused Game/Software Development Company

Well known open-source figure Ikey Doherty who rose to prominence for his work on the Solus Linux distribution and then went on to work on Intel's Clear Linux project is now having his hand at game engine development.
Ikey shared with us that he left Intel back in May to begin his new adventure: Lispy Snake. Lispy Snake is a UK software development firm that at least initially is working on a game engine and games. Given Ikey's experience, the firm is focused on leveraging open-source technologies.
Lispy Snake's first game is being developed under the title "The Last Peacekeeper" as a bounty hunter type game. Powering the game is a "cross-platform gaming kit" or framework that is written in the D programming language. BGFX is currently being used for rendering with the Serpent gaming framework, Newton Dynamics for physics, OpenAL for audio, and other modern open-source libraries. The code is being developed in the open on GitHub.
More details on Ikey's new adventure via LispySnake.com.
