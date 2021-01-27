Experimental Patches Allow For New Ioctls To Be Built Over IO_uring
IO_uring continues to be one of the most exciting technical innovations in the Linux kernel in recent years not only for more performant I/O but also opening up other doors for new Linux innovations. IO_uring has continued adding features since being mainlined in 2019 and now the newest proposed feature is the ability to build new ioctls / kernel interfaces atop IO_uring.

The idea of supporting kernel ioctls over IO_uring has been brought up in the past and today lead IO_uring developer Jens Axboe sent out his initial patches. These initial patches are considered experimental and sent out as "request for comments" - they provide the infrastructure to provide a file private command type with IO_uring handling the passing of the arbitrary data.

Along with the proposed IO_uring infrastructure Axboe provided example implementations of raw block and network commands over IO_uring, BLKBSZGET through IORING_OP_URING_CMD and then TCP/UDP/RAW IPv4/IPv6, respectively. He further added, "This is very much sent out for comments/review of the concept itself. There are a host of things that could be implemented with this, like raw device access, new APIs (network zero copy additions), etc."

For now this very tentative work can be found within the file_operations based io_uring commands patch series.
