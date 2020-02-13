Hwangsaeul Is A Collabora-Backed Open-Source Video Surveillance SRT System

Collabora under contract with SK Telecom has been working on Hwangsaeul as a new open-source platform for relaying security system surveillance video feeds from multiple sources, recording them on the centralized server, and supports connected clients for watching the feeds.
Hwangsaeul makes use of the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol that is already well supported by GStreamer and other open-source multimedia software. Along with GStreamer and its SRT support, Hwangsaeul relies upon a RabbitMQ message broker, V4L2 for accessing the video capture devices, and D-Bus for communication.
Those potentially interested in Hwangsaeul for open-source surveillance camera centralized recording and streaming can find out more about this new effort via the Collabora blog and hwangsaeul.github.io.
