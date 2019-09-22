Homura Is A Windows Game Launcher For FreeBSD - Supports Steam, Origin, UPlay + More

While FreeBSD doesn't see much in the way of game ports besides compatibility with open-source games/engines, FreeBSD's Linux binary compatibility layer for years has allowed running Linux games on FreeBSD and there is also Wine support for FreeBSD to handle Windows software. Thanks to those efforts, it's possible to make a FreeBSD gaming box.
Homura is a newer open-source project focused on providing a Windows game launcher for FreeBSD systems. Homura is akin to CrossOver or Lutris and wraps around Wine/WineTricks and makes it easy to deploy various Windows games and gaming services under FreeBSD.
Homura makes it easy to launch the likes of Steam, Origin, Blizzard, UPlayer, Teamspeed, Itch, GOG Galaxy, the Bethesda game launcher, and various other games and services under FreeBSD. Currently though only 32-bit games/applications are working, the Vulkan support when running on FreeBSD AMD64 doesn't support 32-bit, and various other early issues.
Those wishing to learn more about this Windows game launcher for FreeBSD can do so via the Homura GitHub site.
Add A Comment