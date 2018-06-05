LibreOffice Now Available On Haiku OS, Mesa 18.1 With Vulkan Being Worked On
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 6 June 2018 at 10:06 AM EDT. 8 Comments
A Phoronix reader has written in with some exciting updates for the open-source Haiku operating system, the project continuing where BeOS left off.

The BeOS-compatible Haiku OS had been struggling for some time with its application support, but it seems to be advancing more rapidly in the past year or two -- at least from being an outside observer on the project over the years.

One of the latest achievements is that LibreOffice 6 is working on Haiku OS and this open-source office suite can now be obtained via the HaikuDepot. This preliminary port still has some problems, including sometimes crashing and some rendering problems occasionally, but progress is being made to improve the Haiku support.


More details on LibreOffice for Haiku OS via this thread.

The other excitement is a Haiku OS enthusiast getting Mesa 18.1.1 to build with OpenGL 4.5 and Vulkan 1.1, more details on that via this discussion thread.

Via this year's Google Summer of Code, Haiku OS has also been receiving work on XFS file-system support and other improvements, as outlined routinely via the project's blog.

I guess one of these days when time magically allows I'll have to work on a Phoronix Test Suite port to Haiku OS for some benchmarking fun...
