While Facebook's HHVM "HipHop Virtual Machine" project was born as a faster PHP implementation, with PHP7 offering significant upstream performance improvements and Facebook pursuing their own Hack programming language implementation with HHVM, the v3.3.0 release is the last release officially focusing on PHP language support.
HHVM 3.30 is the final release supporting PHP5/PHP7 code, at least officially. HHVM will now deviate more moving forward and focus exclusively upon their Hack programming language.
HHVM 3.30 also features various performance improvements, a variety of usability improvements, and preparations for other future changes.
More details on the HHVM 3.30 changes via HHVM.com.
