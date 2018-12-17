Facebook Releases HHVM 3.30 As The Final Version Officially Supporting PHP
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 17 December 2018 at 09:02 PM EST. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
While Facebook's HHVM "HipHop Virtual Machine" project was born as a faster PHP implementation, with PHP7 offering significant upstream performance improvements and Facebook pursuing their own Hack programming language implementation with HHVM, the v3.3.0 release is the last release officially focusing on PHP language support.

HHVM 3.30 is the final release supporting PHP5/PHP7 code, at least officially. HHVM will now deviate more moving forward and focus exclusively upon their Hack programming language.

HHVM 3.30 also features various performance improvements, a variety of usability improvements, and preparations for other future changes.

More details on the HHVM 3.30 changes via HHVM.com.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
RawTherapee 5.5 Released - Open-Source RAW Image Editor
AeonWave: An Open-Source Audio Engine Akin To Microsoft's XAudio2 / Apple CoreAudio
Git 2.20 Brings Many Fixes, Updates To Windows Port
PHP 7.3.0 Released With Improved Performance, Foreign Function Interface
Darktable 2.6 Release Cycle Kicks Off With New Modules, PPC64LE Support
OpenBLAS 0.3.4 Released With Intel AVX-512 Optimizations, Other Performance Tuning
Popular News This Week
Linux Kernel Developers Discuss Dropping x32 Support
Intel Working On Open-Sourcing The FSP - Would Be Huge Win For Coreboot & Security
Fedora Developers Are Trying To Figure Out The Best Linux I/O Scheduler
Adobe Customer Care: There Hasn't Been Enough Demand For Linux
AMD Adding STIBP "Always-On Preferred Mode" To Linux
Valve's Steam Link For Raspberry Pi Now Available