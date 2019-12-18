Google's IREE To Demonstrate Machine Learning Via Vulkan With MLIR
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 26 December 2019 at 08:10 PM EST. Add A Comment
LLVM --
One of the new open-source compiler IR advancements of 2019 has been the Google/Tensorflow MLIR as the Multi-Level Intermediate Representation designed for machine learning models/frameworks. With Google's "IREE" project, MLIR can be accelerated by Vulkan and thus allowing machine learning via this high-performance graphics/compute API.

MLIR is becoming an LLVM sub-project and has growing industry support for this machine learning IR. Google's IREE is an experimental execution environment for MLIR to make use of modern hardware acceleration APIs. In other words, getting MLIR running on the likes of Vulkan and other hardware abstraction layers. IREE also has a CPU interpreter too for running on traditional x86/ARM CPUs.

IREE also hopes to demonstrate the potential for machine learning within game engines. From the official documentation, "An observation that has driven the development of IREE is one of ML workloads not being much different than traditional game rendering workloads: math is performed on buffers with varying levels of concurrency and ordering in a pipelined fashion against accelerators designed to make such operations fast. In fact, most ML is performed on the same hardware that was designed for games! Our approach is to use the compiler to transform ML workloads to ones that look eerily (pun intended) similar to what a game performs in per-frame render workloads, optimize for low-latency and predictable execution, and integrate well into existing systems both for batched and interactive usage."

But before getting too excited, Google's IREE environment is being done for research / demonstration purposes. But while it may not morph into a fully-supported offering for running MLIR on different accelerators, all of the code is open-source via GitHub and we'll see where it goes into 2020.
Add A Comment
Related News
LLVM Began Its Dominance Of The Compiler Landscape This Decade
FLANG Fortran Compiler Preparing To Land In The LLVM Source Tree
LLVM / Clang 10.0 Should Be Out In Late February Or Early March
LLVM Developers Have Been Reviewing Work To Offset The Performance Hit From Intel JCC
LLVM Clang RISC-V Now Supports LTO
LLVM Plans To Switch From Its SVN To Git Workflow Next Week
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora Looking At Finally Enabling FSTRIM By Default In Fedora 32
CERN Endorsing Microsoft Alternatives Like ownCloud, Kopano, Alt-Office Suite
Systemd In Ten Years Has Redefined The Linux Landscape
USB4 Support Being Introduced With Linux 5.6 Kernel
FSF-Approved Hyperbola GNU/Linux Switching Out The Linux Kernel For Hard Fork Of OpenBSD
Western Digital Has Been Developing A New Linux File-System: Zonefs
The Kubuntu Focus KDE Linux Laptop Arrives
AMD Sends Updated Zen CPU Microcode To Linux-Firmware Tree