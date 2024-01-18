Autocheck To Check If Your C++ Code Is Safe For Automobiles & Safety Critical Systems

Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 18 January 2024 at 06:36 AM EST. Add A Comment
Being developed the past several years by the SYRMIA embedded software firm is Autocheck, an LLVM/Clang-based project to check C and C++ code to evaluate if it's suitable for running inside automobiles and other safety critical environments. Autocheck is now free and open-source for those wanting to help evaluate the safety of your C/C++ code.

SYRMIA announced on Wednesday that this C/C++ code checker is now available for helping ensure code is safe. What this LLVM/Clang-based checker (parser) does is check for the C/C++ code against the AUTOSAR standard. Autocheck will automatically check the given code against the AUTOSAR (AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture) C++14 standards for compliance in being able to run within an automotive environment and other safety critical systems.

Autocheck


More background information on Autocheck was shared back during the 2020 LLVM Developers' Meeting:


In announcing the Autocheck availability to LLVM developers, it was mentioned they plan to continue adding more rules and other features to this source code analysis tool.

Those wanting to check out the open-source Autocheck can find this project on GitHub.
