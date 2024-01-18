Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Autocheck To Check If Your C++ Code Is Safe For Automobiles & Safety Critical Systems
SYRMIA announced on Wednesday that this C/C++ code checker is now available for helping ensure code is safe. What this LLVM/Clang-based checker (parser) does is check for the C/C++ code against the AUTOSAR standard. Autocheck will automatically check the given code against the AUTOSAR (AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture) C++14 standards for compliance in being able to run within an automotive environment and other safety critical systems.
More background information on Autocheck was shared back during the 2020 LLVM Developers' Meeting:
In announcing the Autocheck availability to LLVM developers, it was mentioned they plan to continue adding more rules and other features to this source code analysis tool.
Those wanting to check out the open-source Autocheck can find this project on GitHub.