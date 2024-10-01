The 2024 LLVM Developers’ Meeting Videos Now Online

For those wishing to kick off the new week with some interesting technical videos and are into compiler tech, the video recordings from the 2024 LLVM Developers' Meeting are now online.The 2024 meeting of LLVM developers took place in Santa Clara, California at the end of October. There were a range of talks around LLVM and Rust, machine learning, LLVM offloading to accelerators/devices, useful fast math, C++ toolchains for GPUs, the state of Clang for C/C++ compilation, the MLIR intermediate representation, and other interesting compiler toolchain topics pertaining to the innovative and widely-used LLVM stack.

Those wanting to watch the 2024 LLVM Developers' Meeting video recordings can now find all of the content up on YouTube . The slides that go along with the recordings can be found on LLVM.org