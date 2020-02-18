Google Cloud Rolls Out "N2D" VMs Built Atop AMD EPYC 7002 "Rome" CPUs

We are seeing more cloud providers now offering AMD EPYC 7002 "Rome" series processors with the latest being Google now offering the new N2D VM family in beta for their public cloud.
The Google Cloud N2D VMs are general purpose virtual machines built using AMD's latest-generation EPYC processors. These new VMs can provide up to 224 vCPUs and provide up to 13% savings over existing Google Cloud N-series instances. With the basic Coremark benchmark, these EPYC Rome instances offer up to 39% better performance over the current N-series. For HPC workloads, these new VMs can offer up to 70% higher platform memory bandwidth thanks to the eight channel DDR4-3200 memory support.
More details on the AMD EPYC 7002 series reaching the Google Cloud can be found via the Google Cloud blog.
