The First Online Conference Is Happening Today For The Godot Game Engine

For those interested in Godot as the premiere open-source 2D/3D game engine or just looking for some interesting technical talks to enjoy this weekend, the first GodotCon Online is today.
GodotCon 2021 is the open-source game engine's first entirely online conference for developers, users, and other contributors to this promising open-source project. The YouTube-based event has been running from 8:45 UTC today until 16:00 UTC, but fear not if you missed out as you can already go back and listen to the prior talks in the stream. The recordings will remain available for those wanting to enjoy it in the days ahead. All of the content is free of charge.
Embedded below is the stream for GodotCon 2021. More details on the online event via GodotEngine.org. Talks range from the rendering improvements with the forthcoming Godot 4.0 to WebXR support enterprise usage of Godot to its 2D renderer and more.
