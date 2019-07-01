Godot Engine 4.0 Continues Working Towards Vulkan Support
Godot lead developer Juan Linietsky has been spending much of his time working on porting their open-source game engine to Vulkan for the Godot 4.0 release to follow Godot 3.2. Good progress is being made in getting this increasingly popular game engine rendering with Vulkan.

Linietsky notes the large amount of initialization code needed to get Vulkan going, preparations for rendering device abstraction in Godot 4, and other architectural changes compared to OpenGL.

Juan has been able to get the rendering device code working while he anticipates actual 3D rendering to be working around the end of the month. He remains focused on getting Godot's functionality currently in OpenGL to be supported in Vulkan by the end of October.

More details on the Vulkan porting process at GodotEngine.org.
