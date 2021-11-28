Godot 4.0 Progressing On Its Multiplayer Capabilities

In addition to Vulkan support and a lot of graphics renderer work happening for Godot 4.0, adding to the expansive feature list is improved multi-player capabilities.
A prototype implementation of Godot multi-player scene replication support is ready and more functionality is being worked on as part of Godot 4.0. Godot to date has provided RPC-based messaging for multi-player games but hasn't itself provided a common mechanism around scene/state replication. With this new code being worked on, there is now an out-of-the-box solution and should be extensible for use by different games while being easy to use on the part of the game developers.
Godot's new multi-player code has been designed to be secure and reduce remote execution possibilities, is designed to be fast and bandwidth optimized, and is now running off the Godot master code branch.
Those wishing to learn more about the work being done on Godot's multi-player capabilities can see this GodotEngine.org blog post.
