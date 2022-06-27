Git 2.37 Released With Sparse Index Feature Now Ready For Widespread Use

Git 2.37 is out today as the latest feature update to this widely-used, distributed revision control system.Git 2.37 introduces a new mechanism for pruning unreachable objects, built-in file-system monitor support for Windows and macOS, the sparse index feature is now considered ready for wide-use, and a variety of smaller features and fixes.The Git sparse index feature can allow for speeding up Git commands when using the sparse-checkout feature for large repositories. Git 2.37 marks the point that all Git sub-commands are ready to properly handle the sparse index functionality.

More details on the Git 2.37 changes via the release announcement . Over on the GitHub blog is the usual, lengthier write-up of all the prominent changes to find with Git 2.37.