Git 2.37 Released With Sparse Index Feature Now Ready For Widespread Use

Git 2.37 is out today as the latest feature update to this widely-used, distributed revision control system.
Git 2.37 introduces a new mechanism for pruning unreachable objects, built-in file-system monitor support for Windows and macOS, the sparse index feature is now considered ready for wide-use, and a variety of smaller features and fixes.
The Git sparse index feature can allow for speeding up Git commands when using the sparse-checkout feature for large repositories. Git 2.37 marks the point that all Git sub-commands are ready to properly handle the sparse index functionality.
More details on the Git 2.37 changes via the release announcement. Over on the GitHub blog is the usual, lengthier write-up of all the prominent changes to find with Git 2.37.
