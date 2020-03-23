Git 2.26 Released With Transport Protocol V2 Default, Continued Work Towards SHA256 Hashes
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 23 March 2020 at 01:17 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Git 2.26 is out as the newest feature release for this distributed revision control system.

Among the changes to find with Git 2.26 are:

- Transport protocol V2 (Version Two) has become the default.

- Continued preparation work for when ultimately object names will use SHA-256 hashes.

- Continued work on improving the Bash/CLI auto-completion for different sub-commands.

- An improved fsmonitor-watchman hook to avoid race conditions in the previous version.

- For the CLI coloring, the seven colors now have brighter color variant options.

- Git's previous restriction on using threaded grep is being lifted.

- Git rebase now uses the merge back-end by default.

- Lower memory footprint and performance for the git name-rev functionality.

- Various other performance improvements.

- Many bug fixes.

More details on Git 2.26 via the release announcement.
