Git 2.26 is out as the newest feature release for this distributed revision control system.
Among the changes to find with Git 2.26 are:
- Transport protocol V2 (Version Two) has become the default.
- Continued preparation work for when ultimately object names will use SHA-256 hashes.
- Continued work on improving the Bash/CLI auto-completion for different sub-commands.
- An improved fsmonitor-watchman hook to avoid race conditions in the previous version.
- For the CLI coloring, the seven colors now have brighter color variant options.
- Git's previous restriction on using threaded grep is being lifted.
- Git rebase now uses the merge back-end by default.
- Lower memory footprint and performance for the git name-rev functionality.
- Various other performance improvements.
- Many bug fixes.
More details on Git 2.26 via the release announcement.
