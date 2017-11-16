GhostBSD 11.1 Released: FreeBSD With MATE & Xfce Desktop Experience
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 16 November 2017 at 12:00 PM EST. 5 Comments
BSD --
GhostBSD 11.1 is now available as the BSD operating system derived from FreeBSD 11.1 while catering to Xfce and MATE desktop experiences.

GhostBSD has a similar aim to TrueOS (formerly PC-BSD) in aiming to provide a good desktop experience while using FreeBSD as a base, but GhostBSD focuses on the Xfce/MATE desktops rather than KDE/Lumina.

GhostBSD 11.1 is the project's first release to abandon i386 support. New in GhostBSD 11.1 is the use of GhostBSD's own software repository, VMware Workstation Guest support, new UFS disk options from the installer, various desktop improvements, ZFS configuration for the install disk, and updates to GhostBSD's own custom software.

BSD fans wishing to learn more about GhostBSD 11.1 can do so via GhostBSD.org.
5 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
GhostBSD 11.1 Is Almost Ready With MATE & Xfce Tailored FreeBSD Desktop Experience
DragonFlyBSD 5.0.1 Released
DragonFlyBSD 5.0 Released With Initial HAMMER2 Support, Support For 900k+ Processes
pfSense 2.4 Released, Rebased To FreeBSD 11.1 & New Installer
OpenBSD 6.2 Released With Hardware Support Improvements, Updated Packages
OpenBSD 6.2 Is Planned For Release Next Week With New Features
Popular News
Apple Will No Longer Be Developing CUPS Under The GPL
Linux 4.14 Kernel Officially Released
XFS For Linux 4.15 Brings "Great Scads of New Stuff"
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Might End Up Redoing The System Sounds
GNOME Shell 4 Proposal Published To Be More Wayland-Focused
Qualcomm Centriq 2400 Series ARM Server CPUs Officially Launch - Up To 48 Cores