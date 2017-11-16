GhostBSD 11.1 is now available as the BSD operating system derived from FreeBSD 11.1 while catering to Xfce and MATE desktop experiences.
GhostBSD has a similar aim to TrueOS (formerly PC-BSD) in aiming to provide a good desktop experience while using FreeBSD as a base, but GhostBSD focuses on the Xfce/MATE desktops rather than KDE/Lumina.
GhostBSD 11.1 is the project's first release to abandon i386 support. New in GhostBSD 11.1 is the use of GhostBSD's own software repository, VMware Workstation Guest support, new UFS disk options from the installer, various desktop improvements, ZFS configuration for the install disk, and updates to GhostBSD's own custom software.
BSD fans wishing to learn more about GhostBSD 11.1 can do so via GhostBSD.org.
