GameMode 1.6 is out as the Linux daemon developed by game porting firm Feral Interactive for setting the CPU frequency scaling governor and other helpers when launching games in an effort to enhance the Linux gaming performance and then returning the system to its prior state after the game has quit.
With GameMode 1.6 there is optional support now for elogind integration, new documentation, the ability to change the library directory for gamemoderun, allow LD_PRELOAD to be overrode in the $GAMEMODERUNEXEC variable, minor bug fixes, and better dependency handling.
More details on this useful Linux gaming utility/daemon via GitHub.
