Feral's GameMode 1.6 Released For Optimizing The Linux Gaming Experience
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 11 September 2020 at 03:53 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING --
GameMode 1.6 is out as the Linux daemon developed by game porting firm Feral Interactive for setting the CPU frequency scaling governor and other helpers when launching games in an effort to enhance the Linux gaming performance and then returning the system to its prior state after the game has quit.

With GameMode 1.6 there is optional support now for elogind integration, new documentation, the ability to change the library directory for gamemoderun, allow LD_PRELOAD to be overrode in the $GAMEMODERUNEXEC variable, minor bug fixes, and better dependency handling.

More details on this useful Linux gaming utility/daemon via GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
SuperTuxKart 1.2 Brings Better Gamepad Support, Other Features
FUTEX2 Still Being Worked On For Benefiting Linux Gaming & Much More
Unity Game Engine Planning For Many Improvements In 2021
FNA FAudio 20.08 Released With WMA Decoding Powered By GStreamer
The Beautiful + Linux-Friendly Unigine 2.12 Engine Released
Core i3 10100 vs. Core i5 10600K vs. Ryzen 3 3300X Linux Gaming Benchmarks
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Problems Debian Is Facing In 2020
GCC Automatic Parallel Compilation Viability Results Help Up To 3.3x
C++20 Draft Approved As Major Update To C++ Programming Language
Faster Reading From /dev/zero With Linux 5.10
PipeWire Is In Increasingly Great Shape - Ready For More User Testing
Ubuntu 20.10 Adding Active Directory Support To The Installer
AMD Sends In More Radeon "Navi 2" Updates For Linux 5.10 Kernel
Machine Check Banks To Double With Future AMD CPUs