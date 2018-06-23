GTK+ 3.24 To Deliver Some New Features While Waiting For GTK4
23 June 2018
While the GNOME tool-kit developers have been hard at work on GTK4 roughly the past two years and have kept GTK3 frozen at GTK+ 3.22, a GTK+ 3.24 release is now being worked on to deliver some new features until GTK+ 4.0 is ready to be released.

While GTK+ 4.0 is shaping up well and GTK+ 3.22 was planned to be the last GTK3 stable release, the developers have had second thoughts due to GTK+ 4 taking time to mature. Some limited new features are being offered up in the GTK+ 3.24 release to debut this September.

Among the features to premiere in GTK+ 3.24 include new font chooser features around OpenType fonts and more, new emoji features, and the GTK Wayland back-end supporting anonymous shared memory on FreeBSD.

So GTK+ 3.24 is planned for release in September with GNOME 3.30 and that will mark the end of the line for GTK3 until GTK+ 4.0 is christened. Red Hat's Matthias Clasen confirmed the information today on his blog.
