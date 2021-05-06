GNUstep Releases Early Wayland Support, Many Other Improvements Too

GNUstep as the free software / GNU implementation of the Apple's Cocoa Objective-C frameworks is out with a new version.
GNUstep's GUI library and GUI back-end are up to version 0.29 while GNUstep Base 1.28 has been released along with an updated GNUstep Makefile Package for re-implementing the APIs associated with Apple macOS.
Notable with the GNUstep GUI Backend 0.29 is an "alpha version" of native Wayland back-end support. GNUstep software has worked with XWayland while now there is the preliminary Wayland code in place.
GNUstep GUI Backend 0.29 also has improved focus handling, speeding up of font pattern resolving, improved application icon behavior, preventing application icon flickering, and a number of Windows-specific fixes. The GUI library meanwhile has added support for loading storyboard files, a number of new classes added, and a variety of other fixes.
GNUstep Base 1.28 has dropped mixed ABI support, use of the Apple run-time now assumes use of the non-fragile ABI, various Android support improvements, and a variety of other lower-level improvements and fixes. The GNUstep Makefile Package meanwhile better supports newer versions of GCC, supports storyboard files, supports building on Windows with Clang MSVC target, and better MinGW64 support.
Downloads and more details on this framework at GNUstep.org.
