GNU Make 4.3 Released With Performance Improvements, Newer GNU libc + Musl Support
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 19 January 2020 at 06:44 PM EST. Add A Comment
While a Red Hat developer is working on "Goals" to try to improve upon Make, the GNU Make project is not slowing down and is out this Sunday with a big update.

GNU Make 4.3 is this new release and some of the changes include:

- Makefiles can now specify the "-j" option within their MAKEFLAGS variable to enable the parallelism mode.

- GNU Make now uses posix_spawn() where supported rather than fork/exec behavior.

- The limit of 63 jobs via -jN under Microsoft Windows is now increased to 4095.

- Interoperate with newer versions of GNU C Library (glibc) and Musl libraries.

- Performance improvements.

- Support for grouped explicit targets to declare an explicit rule generates multiple targets with a single invocation.

- Improved error messages.

- A few backwards-incompatible syntax changes.

More details on GNU Make 4.3 via savannah.gnu.org.
