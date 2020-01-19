While a Red Hat developer is working on "Goals" to try to improve upon Make, the GNU Make project is not slowing down and is out this Sunday with a big update.
GNU Make 4.3 is this new release and some of the changes include:
- Makefiles can now specify the "-j" option within their MAKEFLAGS variable to enable the parallelism mode.
- GNU Make now uses posix_spawn() where supported rather than fork/exec behavior.
- The limit of 63 jobs via -jN under Microsoft Windows is now increased to 4095.
- Interoperate with newer versions of GNU C Library (glibc) and Musl libraries.
- Performance improvements.
- Support for grouped explicit targets to declare an explicit rule generates multiple targets with a single invocation.
- Improved error messages.
- A few backwards-incompatible syntax changes.
More details on GNU Make 4.3 via savannah.gnu.org.
