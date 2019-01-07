ARM Tacks On Ares Server CPU Support To The GNU Assembler
Back in November is when ARM Holdings posted their GCC compiler support for "Ares", their forthcoming new ARMv8 core design intended for HPC/server SoCs. Ares continues inching closer to launch while now the GNU Assembler has picked up support for recognizing Ares.

The GNU Assembler (GAS) has picked up support for the ARM Ares CPU and recognizes -mcpu ares. Ares remains ARM's codename and not necessarily the branding the CPU will carry once formally launched. Like the compiler patches, passing Ares implies ARMv8.2-A along with FP16 and dot product bits enabled.

The Ares support in the GNU Assembler was merged this morning.

Ares is expected to be a high-performance ARM server core launching this year and manufactured on a 7nm TSMC process.
