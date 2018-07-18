GNOME Shell & Mutter Updated Ahead Of GNOME 3.29.4
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 18 July 2018 at 07:05 PM EDT.
GNOME 3.29.4 is coming out this week as the latest development release building up to GNOME 3.30 this September. GNOME Shell and Mutter have put out their latest releases for this development milestone.

The Mutter 3.29.4 window/compositing manager has a crash fix as well as preserving paint volumes to optimize CPU use. That paint volume change for Mutter should be useful for further lowering the CPU usage but additional optimizations are on the way, particularly when Mutter is acting as a Wayland compositor.

On the GNOME Shell 3.29.4 front there is now support for being started by systemd --user, "Clear All" for the calendar events should now behave correctly, support for key event forwarding needed by some input methods, and various other improvements/fixes.

Also out today are the GNOME Shell 3.28.3 / Mutter 3.28.3 stable point releases. Both of those updates are comprised of a number of fixes.
