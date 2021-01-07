Progress On The GNOME 40 Shell Continues At Full Speed

The GNOME Shell user experience improvements and other components continue in development at full-speed for the GNOME 40 release due out in March.
Following word last month of some significant changes to the GNOME Shell UX, GNOME's Allan Day has published a new blog post outlining some of their progress on these changes as well as a fresh video of the current stage.
Allan noted, "There are still work items remaining and the branch has noticeable polish issues. Anyone testing it should bear this in mind – as it stands, it isn’t a complete reflection of the actual design. On the design side, we’ve been reviewing the feedback that has been provided on the design so far, and are tracking the main points as they’ve emerged. This is all really valuable, but we’d also suggest that people wait to try the new design before jumping to conclusions about it. We plan on making it easier to test the development version, and will provide details about how to do so in the near future."
More details over on the GNOME Shell Dev Blog.
