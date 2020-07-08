GNOME 3.36.4 Released With Faster Mutter Fix Back-Ported
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 8 July 2020 at 06:09 PM EDT. Add A Comment
GNOME --
A day after the GNOME 3.37.4 development release, out today is GNOME 3.36.4 as the latest stable point release for the current desktop series.

GNOME 3.36.4 predominantly brings just a bunch of bug fixes and translation updates as used to seeing out of these point releases. But making GNOME 3.36.4 a bit more noteworthy is back-porting of the Mutter fix for addressing its previously broken windows culling that still led to fully obscured windows being rendered and thus wasting resources. The 3.36.4 highlights basically amount to:

- The big performance fix for Mutter to avoid painting textures on fully obscured windows. This is the fixing of the broken windows culling and can lead to significant performance improvements.

- Mutter will now also turn off CRTCs when enabling DPMS, improved selection support, and other fixes for this key piece to the GNOME desktop.

- GNOME Shell has improved world clocks styling, improved calendar server performance, better handling of sandboxed apps with multiple .desktop files, and other fixes.

- GTK+ fixes to prevent crashes with off-screen windows and other fixes.

- Translation updates.

- Various other bug fixes have been back-ported.

GNOME 3.36.4 was announced a short time ago on devel-announce-list. GNOME 3.38.0 meanwhile will come out in mid-September as the next major feature release based on the 3.37 development series.
Add A Comment
Related News
GNOME Shell + Mutter 3.37.3 Are Out Roaring With Better Performance
GNOME 3.37.3 Released With More Features, Code Improvements
Important Patches Land To Improve GNOME's Multi-Monitor Experience With High Refresh Rates
GNOME Shell + Mutter Off To A Good Start For Summer 2020
GNOME Shell's Icon Grid Could See Almost Double The Performance
Another Intel 4K + GNOME Optimization Yields 5% Faster Render Times, 10% Lower Power Use
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 80 To Support VA-API Acceleration On X11
H.266/VVC Standard Finalized With ~50% Lower Size Compared To H.265
Linux Kernel Preparing New Guidelines For Using Inclusive Terminology
Important Patches Land To Improve GNOME's Multi-Monitor Experience With High Refresh Rates
Fedora Developers Discussing Possibility Of Dropping Legacy BIOS Support
Phoronix.com Transition To New Server Complete
"Project Springfield" Is Red Hat's Effort To Improve Linux File-Systems / Storage
Server Infrastructure Upgrade Weekend - AMD EPYC Rome Across The Board