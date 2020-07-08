A day after the GNOME 3.37.4 development release, out today is GNOME 3.36.4 as the latest stable point release for the current desktop series.
GNOME 3.36.4 predominantly brings just a bunch of bug fixes and translation updates as used to seeing out of these point releases. But making GNOME 3.36.4 a bit more noteworthy is back-porting of the Mutter fix for addressing its previously broken windows culling that still led to fully obscured windows being rendered and thus wasting resources. The 3.36.4 highlights basically amount to:
- The big performance fix for Mutter to avoid painting textures on fully obscured windows. This is the fixing of the broken windows culling and can lead to significant performance improvements.
- Mutter will now also turn off CRTCs when enabling DPMS, improved selection support, and other fixes for this key piece to the GNOME desktop.
- GNOME Shell has improved world clocks styling, improved calendar server performance, better handling of sandboxed apps with multiple .desktop files, and other fixes.
- GTK+ fixes to prevent crashes with off-screen windows and other fixes.
- Translation updates.
- Various other bug fixes have been back-ported.
GNOME 3.36.4 was announced a short time ago on devel-announce-list. GNOME 3.38.0 meanwhile will come out in mid-September as the next major feature release based on the 3.37 development series.
