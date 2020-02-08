GNOME 3.36 Beta Released With Many Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 8 February 2020
GNOME 3.35.90 is available this weekend as the first of two betas towards GNOME 3.36.

Some of the highlights for this GNOME 3.36 beta include:

- A plethora of GNOME Shell and Mutter improvements made the cut for what will be 3.36. The Mutter and Shell work as usual is leading to a nice evolutionary improvement to the GNOME experience.

- Various design improvements to the Cantarell fonts.

- Improved keyboard shortcuts for the Eye of GNOME image viewer.

- The Epiphany web browser has preferences changes, crash fixes, support for opening PDFs with the file chooser, keyboard shortcut improvements, and other work.

- More features are being enabled by default in Gedit like auto-identi, displaying line numbers, highlighting current line, bracket matching, and changing the default style scheme to Tango.

- New JavaScript features with GJS thanks to moving from SpiderMonkey 60 to SpiderMonkey 68 ESR, including support for the BigInt data type, new APIs, and more.

- The GNOME Boxes virtualization manager now lets users change the vCPU count, updated keyboard shortcuts, and other enhancements.

- GNOME Calculator also continues the trend this cycle of updated keyboard shortcuts.

- Revamping some areas of GNOME Initial Setup and other improvements.

- The Google GVFS code now supports move/copy operations and other improvements.

- The Nautilus file manager now supports the numeric keypad for zooming.

The 3.35.90 milestone also marks the UI freeze. Coming up next week is the second beta while the release candidate is at the end of February. If all goes well, GNOME 3.36.0 will be out on 11 March.
