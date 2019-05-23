GNOME 3.34's Mutter Gets Important Fix To Avoid Stuttering / Frame Skips
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 23 May 2019 at 05:41 PM EDT. 2 Comments
GNOME --
In addition to GNOME's Mutter compositor / window manager seeing an important fix recently lowering the output lag under X11 so it matches GNOME's Wayland performance, another important Mutter fix also landed.

The Mutter/Clutter change to avoid skipping over the next frame to render has landed. This is yet another big deal contribution by Canonical's Daniel van Vugt as part of their GNOME desktop enhancements.

Daniel's code contains a reworked algorithm to avoid skipped frames, which were silently skipped over unknown to the user due to accidental triple buffering (closed by the other aforelinked change), the Wayland performance on GNOME generally being pretty fast, and other behavioral characteristics of GNOME that left users and developers not realizing frames were being skipped in rendering.

But now the reworked code is in place and is part of this week's Mutter 3.33.2 development release and what will culminate with being part of the GNOME 3.34 release in September. Daniel considered this issue to be one of the most pressing problems around stuttering in GNOME and should help frame-rate smoothness. He's also evaluating whether this change can be back-ported in the Ubuntu packages for Mutter in current Ubuntu releases.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GParted 1.0 Release Approaching For Linux Partition Editor - Live 1.0 Beta Released
GNOME 3.34's Mutter Lowers Output Lag On X11 To Match Wayland Performance
GNOME 3.32.2 Offers Up The Latest Batch Of Fixes
GTK 3.96 Released As Another Step Closer To GTK 4.0
GNOME 3.34's Mutter Integrates A New Clipboard Manager
GNOME 3.33.1 Kicks Off The New Development Cycle Leading Up To GNOME 3.34
Popular News This Week
Linux's vmalloc Seeing "Large Performance Benefits" With 5.2 Kernel Changes
MDS / Zombieload Mitigations Come At A Real Cost, Even If Keeping Hyper Threading On
Arch-Based Antergos Linux Distribution Calls It Quits
Hands On With The Atomic Pi As A $35 Intel Atom Alternative To The Raspberry Pi
Developers Start Debating Whether To Block Password-Based Root SSH Logins For Fedora 31
Spectre/Meltdown/L1TF/MDS Mitigation Costs On An Intel Dual Core + HT Laptop