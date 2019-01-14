GNOME Is Making Great Progress On Overhauling Their App Icons
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 23 January 2019 at 07:50 AM EST. 7 Comments
GNOME --
In addition to the many big ticket changes being worked on for GNOME 3.32 like better performance and Wayland improvements, it also marks the project embarking on a big overhaul of their application icons.

The GNOME developers and designers have been working to overhaul their app icons and the new guidelines and improvements will begin taking shape with GNOME 3.32.0, due out now in less than two months. GNOME contributor Jakub Steiner of Red Hat who was also involved in the original Tango icon guidelines has been working on this visual design overhaul for GNOME's icons.

The focus of this app icon overhaul is "making good icons more attainable for more apps." It's also about modernizing the icons so they more akin to the likes of other platforms where they are more simple and flat these days rather than being very detailed as was popular in the past.

The new GNOME app icon guidelines comes with a grid, recommended base shapes, and a new color palette. Rather than forcing developers to spin up to seven different icons for different size requirements of the former guidelines, the new process requires just a full color icon and a monochrome symbolic icon. The color icon is now optimized for 64px size, including support for shipping as an SVG.

GNOME also has a new "Icon Preview" application to get started with their icon design workflow, preview it in different contexts, and export as SVG. With the new guidelines, shadows to icons would be applied automatically so the icons can be automatically adapted for the GNOME desktop night mode and similar handling.


Those wanting to see some of the new icons being worked on and more background information on their decisions around these new GNOME icon guidelines, stop by Jakub's blog for a very interesting look at what's ahead.
7 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
Libhandy 0.0.7 Released For Building Adaptive/Mobile GTK Applications
GNOME Software 3.31.2 Debuts With Flatpak Improvements, Many Fixes
GNOME's Builder IDE Goes Through Its Biggest Code Refactoring Ever
GNOME Developers Are Testing A Revised GTK3 Theme
More GNOME Performance Optimizations Being Tackled Thanks To Canonical
GNOME 3.32 Will Do A Better Job Picking The Primary GPU - Helping Out USB Displays, Etc
Popular News This Week
XGI Display Driver Finally On The Linux Kernel Chopping Block
Quake 2 Gets Real-Time Path Tracing Powered By NVIDIA RTX / VK_NV_ray_tracing
ZFS On Linux Landing Workaround For Linux 5.0 Kernel Support
Linux 4.20 Allows Overclockers To Increase The Radeon TDP Power Limit
Mesa 19.0 Can Cut In Half The Amount Of Memory For Team Fortress 2
Inkscape 1.0 Alpha Released For This Leading Open-Source Vector Graphics Program