GNOME's Calendar & TODO Applications Are Looking Better For v3.28
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 16 November 2017 at 04:27 PM EST. Add A Comment
GNOME --
Adding to the growing list of changes for GNOME 3.28 are improvements to the Calendar and To Do applications by Georges Stavracas.

Stavracas has been reworking the month view of GNOME Calendar and it's looking much better, some applications for Calendar via libdazzle, and more.

The prolific GNOME developer has also been improving GNOME To Do with an improved tasklist view, improved interactivity, and more.

If you rely upon GNOME Calendar or GNOME To Do, hit up Georges' blog for screenshots and a video about these latest desktop enhancements ahead of the official GNOME 3.28.0 debut in March.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GNOME 3.27.2 Released: More Meson Porting, Nautilus Starring Files
Epiphany 3.27.2 Improves GNOME Web Apps, Firefox Sync
GNOME Shell 4 Proposal Published To Be More Wayland-Focused
NetworkManager 1.10 Released With OpenVSwitch & WPS Connection Support
Pop!_OS Continues Plotting Their Future Improvements: HiDPI, Bug Triage
Canonical Joins The GNOME Advisory Board
Popular News
Apple Will No Longer Be Developing CUPS Under The GPL
Linux 4.14 Kernel Officially Released
XFS For Linux 4.15 Brings "Great Scads of New Stuff"
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Might End Up Redoing The System Sounds
GNOME Shell 4 Proposal Published To Be More Wayland-Focused
Qualcomm Centriq 2400 Series ARM Server CPUs Officially Launch - Up To 48 Cores