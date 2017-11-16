Adding to the growing list of changes for GNOME 3.28 are improvements to the Calendar and To Do applications by Georges Stavracas.
Stavracas has been reworking the month view of GNOME Calendar and it's looking much better, some applications for Calendar via libdazzle, and more.
The prolific GNOME developer has also been improving GNOME To Do with an improved tasklist view, improved interactivity, and more.
If you rely upon GNOME Calendar or GNOME To Do, hit up Georges' blog for screenshots and a video about these latest desktop enhancements ahead of the official GNOME 3.28.0 debut in March.
