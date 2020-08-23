Some Ugly Code Can Get NVIDIA's Linux Driver Working With Accelerated XWayland
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 23 August 2020 at 08:45 PM EDT. 7 Comments
NVIDIA --
Red Hat's Adam Jackson has been working on "GLX Delay" as a means of offering accelerated GLX with OpenGL for XWayland when using the NVIDIA proprietary driver. The proposed code is going through Mesa even though it's for the proprietary NVIDIA driver benefit and also requires a change to the OpenGL Vendor Neutral Dispatch Library (libglvnd).

This work-in-progress code does allow the likes of glxgears and glxinfo to now successfully run on XWayland with the NVIDIA proprietary driver. Adam prominently noted, "due to the design of this approach the actual GL rendering part should be about as fast as it is against Xorg, or against EGL on the bare metal, so in principle this can eventually be just as performant as it is with Xorg."

So while it's nice for NVIDIA binary Linux gamers wanting accelerated XWayland support, this code is quite a bit hacky and does some wrangling so it will work without changes to the NVIDIA proprietary driver. Among the features not implemented are support for resizing XWayland windows, various GLX features, SwapBuffers extra features like vsync are not wired up, and more. The code is being sent in through Mesa since it's reusing Mesa's GLX code

As for why Jackson is working on this NVIDIA XWayland acceleration support, he commented, "I want the xfree86 code out of my life, and this approach seems like it'll eliminate a large class of reasons why you might need to use Xorg and NVIDIA's driver. Certainly it's better than what you currently get for GLX clients in that scenario, which is llvmpipe. On the other hand, I can see the argument that this entrenches the position of NVIDIA's libEGL, since we've only made it more useable. But I think, on balance, that this reduces the binary driver footprint, and I think that's a good direction to go."

The work-in-progress code can be found via this Mesa merge request. We'll see what other upstream Linux graphics driver developers think of this approach over the days ahead.
7 Comments
Related News
NVIDIA Linux Driver Preparing To Drop SLI AA/AFR/SFR Support
NVIDIA 450.66 Linux Driver Released With Expanded EIZO, Matrox Support
NVIDIA Releases Their Previously Announced HPC SDK
NVIDIA 450.57 Linux Driver Released With Image Sharpening Option, NGX Library
NVIDIA CUDA 11.0 Released With Ampere Support, New Programming Features
NVIDIA Video Codec SDK 10 Brings Few Changes For This Proprietary Library
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Alibaba Reports Their XT910 RISC-V Core To Be Faster Than An Arm Cortex-A73
Paragon Looks To Mainline Their NTFS Read-Write Driver To The Mainline Linux Kernel
Cachy Is The Latest Effort To Provide A Better Linux CPU Scheduler
Debian's Qt Maintainers Stepping Down Ahead Of Qt 6.0
Microsoft Is Backporting WSL2 To Their Windows 10 2019 Releases
GNOME 3.38 Beta Released Ahead Of Official Release Next Month
System76 Preparing Coreboot Laptop With Core i9 10900K, Up To 128GB RAM
Microsoft Doubles Their Commits To Mesa This Week

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell