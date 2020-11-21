GIMP Turns 25 Years Old As Leading Open-Source Photoshop Alternative
It's been twenty-five years to the day since GIMP was started as an open-source image editor and in turn sparked the creation of the GTK tool-kit.

There is no major news to share today for GIMP's 25th birthday, but there is a brief highlight announcement at GIMP.org.

For years now GIMP 3.0 has been in the works as the long awaited major overhaul to this image editor that switches to the GTK3 toolkit and has a wealth of modernization work. GIMP 2.99.2 was released earlier this month in inching towards GIMP 3.0 but at this stage it remains to be seen if GIMP 3.0 will ship before GTK 4.0 is released in the spring.

In any case, GIMP developers and its community are celebrating that this free software project and leading open-source alternative to Adobe Photoshop is now 25 years old.
