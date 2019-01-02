GIMP Developers Prepare For A Busy 2019 With Inching Towards GIMP 3.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 2 January 2019 at 07:40 AM EST. 9 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
The GIMP team has posted their 2018 redux covering the debut of GIMP 2.10 and the various improvements they focused on over the past year. Additionally, they provided a sneak peak of where they will be focusing their development efforts for 2019.

Obviously GIMP 3.0 is what most people are probably wondering about... GIMP 3.0 is the long-awaited release where they intend to transition from GTK2 to GTK3. The developers haven't committed to releasing GIMP 3.0.0 in 2019, but they do plan to at least start the pre-releases / development snapshots.

Some of the highlights from their latest blog post:

- Continued GIMP 2.10.x point releases bringing minor feature updates and improvements will continue this year.

- The "space invasion" work on rather than using the sRGB color space hardcoded for all processing, the original color space can be preserved from start to the final output. Space invasion is a hard requirement for moving to GIMP 3.0 releases.

- They intend to release GIMP 2.99.2 this year as the first unstable release towards GIMP 3.0.

- Continued work on better canvas interactions, animation support improvements, and other work.

- GEGL and babl library work on better CMYK support and increased performance.

- They are seeking help on better usability, documentation, translations, tutorials, and of course code.

More details on GIMP.org.
9 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Other Open-Source / Linux Letdowns For 2018 From File Creation Time To Flatpaks
Open-Source / Linux Letdowns For 2018
Linux CoC, Debian, Speck & Kernel Happenings Rounded Out Q4-2018
Apache NetBeans 10.0 Released With JDK 11 & PHP7 Support
WireGuard Is Now Available From Apple's App Store
Ruby 2.6 Released With Experimental JIT Compiler - Can Yield ~1.7x Performance Boost
Popular News This Week
Microsoft Had Another Year Of Big Open-Source Surprises
Open-Source / Linux Letdowns For 2018
PulseEffects: A System-Wide Equalizer For PulseAudio
Linus Torvalds' New Helper Is Working Out Well For Linux 4.21
Intel Contributes Its Parallel STL Implementation To LLVM
Mesa Made Massive Progress In 2018 On Open-Source Vulkan / OpenGL Drivers