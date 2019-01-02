The GIMP team has posted their 2018 redux covering the debut of GIMP 2.10 and the various improvements they focused on over the past year. Additionally, they provided a sneak peak of where they will be focusing their development efforts for 2019.
Obviously GIMP 3.0 is what most people are probably wondering about... GIMP 3.0 is the long-awaited release where they intend to transition from GTK2 to GTK3. The developers haven't committed to releasing GIMP 3.0.0 in 2019, but they do plan to at least start the pre-releases / development snapshots.
Some of the highlights from their latest blog post:
- Continued GIMP 2.10.x point releases bringing minor feature updates and improvements will continue this year.
- The "space invasion" work on rather than using the sRGB color space hardcoded for all processing, the original color space can be preserved from start to the final output. Space invasion is a hard requirement for moving to GIMP 3.0 releases.
- They intend to release GIMP 2.99.2 this year as the first unstable release towards GIMP 3.0.
- Continued work on better canvas interactions, animation support improvements, and other work.
- GEGL and babl library work on better CMYK support and increased performance.
- They are seeking help on better usability, documentation, translations, tutorials, and of course code.
More details on GIMP.org.
