GIMP 2.10.28 Released With More Fixes

There's still some time to go before seeing the long-awaited GIMP 3.0 release for this open-source image manipulation program but at least out this weekend is GIMP 2.10.28 for bettering the current stable series.
GIMP 2.10.28 features many more bug fixes to the stable code-base. GIMP 2.10.28 has fixes to many different components including its code around PSD, TIFF, BMP, the script-fu interpreter, metadata viewing, and other areas.
Outside of Linux, there are bug fixes around GIMP on Windows and performance improvements for GIMP on macOS Big Sur. GIMP on Windows now takes care of slow file dialogs, crash fixes, and other important fixes.
Further GIMP 2.10.xx releases are expected while a GIMP 2.99.8 development release is also coming up as another step to GIMP 3.0.
More details on the GIMP 2.10.28 changes along with download links via GIMP.org.
