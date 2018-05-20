GIMP 2.10.2 Released With HEIF Image Format Support
Just shy of one month since the long-awaited debut of GIMP 2.10, the first stable point release is now available.

Besides fixing bugs, there is new features too including support for HEIF images for importing and exporting, spherize and recursive transform filters added, improved histogram computation, and more.

The HEIF support is certainly most pronounced with GIMP 2.10.2 with High Efficiency Image File Format being the standard designed to allow storing twice as much information as JPEG at the same file size while better image quality. HEIF is backed by the MPEG organization and, yes, involves patent licensing.

More details on GIMP 2.10.2 at GIMP.org. Meanwhile, in Git master the porting work continues on GTK3 for GIMP 3.0.
