It's been over a half-decade since the GIMP 2.8 stable debut and today marks the long-awaited release of GIMP 2.10.
The full GTK3 port hasn't happened yet, but there's a lot of other exciting changes. GIMP 2.10 now relies upon the GEGL library for almost all image processing, color management is provided by core GIMP, many of the tools were improved, there is now an on-canvas preview for all filters ported to GEGL, improved digital painting, support for WebP and other new image formats, basic HiDPI support, new themes, and a whole lot more.
A complete look at the plethora of changes for this open-source alternative to Adobe Photoshop can be found via the lengthy release notes -- including screenshots -- at GIMP.org.
