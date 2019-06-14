New GFX1011 / GFX1012 Targets Appear In AMDGPU LLVM Compiler Backend
To date the open-source AMD "Navi" graphics code inside their LLVM compiler back-end has been focused on the "GFX1010" target but now it's been branched out to also GFX1011 and GFX1012.

We now know the initial Navi/GFX10 products to be the Radeon RX 5700 and Radeon RX 5700XT. We are still waiting to see the full open-source Linux driver code in full while over the past two days we've seen more AMDGPU LLVM GFX10 code continue to drop.

The new GFX10 targets support more dot instances (FeatureDot*Insts) while GFX1012 is also affected by an LDS misaligned bug. But at this stage in quickly digging through the code, those are the primary differences for these GFX10 targets.

So far the addition doesn't reveal much but the AMDGPU GFX10 code continues building up in Git/SVN for the LLVM 9.0 release due out in September. This code is central to shader compilation for the open-source AMD Linux graphics driver stack.
