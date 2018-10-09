Version 6.5 of the GNU Compiler Collection will soon be released to end out the GCC6 series.
GCC8 remains the latest stable series and GCC9 is in development for release in early 2019. For those still relying upon the two-year-old GCC6 stable series, GCC 6.5 is being prepared with a last serving of bug/regression fixes before closing off that branch.
Red Hat's Jakub Jelinek of Red Hat announced today he intends to create the GCC 6.5 release candidate next Friday (19 October) so this is one last call for any regression fixes or documentation updates. Details on the GCC mailing list.
