For those not yet on the GCC 11 or GCC 12 stable series, GCC 10.4 is out today as the latest in that older stable series.GCC 10.4 backports various bug-fixes for those on that older code-base. There aren't too many notable changes/fixes in this release but an assortment of different items throughout the compiler. Around 209 bug fixes are addressed with GCC 10.4.Downloads for GCC 10.4 are available from gcc.gnu.org