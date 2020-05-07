GCC 10 Compiler Released With Radeon OpenMP/OpenACC Offload, Intel Tigerlake/Cooperlake
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 7 May 2020 at 08:59 AM EDT. 1 Comment
GNU --
The GNU Compiler Collection 10 has seen its first stable release this morning in the form of GCC 10.1.

GCC 10.1 as the first stable release of this annual compiler update brings with it many new features and improvements. Some of the GCC 10 highlights include:

- C++20 language support is in much better shape for the GCC compiler and libstdc++ library. It's not complete yet, but nearly there.

- GCC's support for C2X is also coming along.

- GCC 10 introduces a static analyzer for helping spot more coding problems.

- GCC 10 supports targeting Cooper Lake (-march=cooperlake) and Tiger Lake (-march=tigerlake) targets.

- Various improvements to GCC's inter-procedural optimizations and link-time optimizations.

- Support for the OpenACC 2.6 specification.

- Support for much of the OpenMP 5.0 specification.

- OpenMP/OpenACC offloading for Radeon GPUs but currently limited to Fiji and Vega GPUs along with better vectorization and other capabilities after the Radeon back-end was initially merged for GCC 9.

- Support for many newer Arm processor cores including the Cortex A77, Cortex A76AW, Cortex A65/A65AE, Cortex A34, and Marvell Thunder X3.

Plus there is a whole lot of other changes.

More details and download links at gcc.gnu.org.
1 Comment
Related News
MediaGoblin 0.10 Released With Video Subtitles Support, Other Small Improvements
GNU C Library Adds Detection Support For Zhaoxin CPUs
GCC 10 Has Been Branched, GCC 10.1 Stable Looking To Release In Early May
Marvell ThunderX3 Machine Model Pending For The GCC Compiler
GNU Shepherd 0.8 Released As An Alternative To Systemd
GCC's libstdc++ Continues Landing C++20 Changes Around The Spaceship Operator
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Thanks Oracle! New Patches Pending Can Reduce Linux Boot Times Up To ~49%
Linux 5.5 vs. 5.6 vs. 5.7 Kernel Benchmarks With The Intel Core i9 10980XE
Raspberry Pi Announces The $50 High Quality Camera
Valve Updates Steam Survey Data For April With A Slight Linux Increase
NVIDIA Gets Into Open-Source Hardware With A Ventilator Design
QEMU 5.0 Released For This Important Open-Source Emulator For Linux Virtualization
Enlightenment 0.24 Alpha Released For This X11 Window Manager / Wayland Compositor
The Godot Game Engine's Vulkan Support Is Getting In Increasingly Great Shape