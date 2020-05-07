GCC 10 Compiler Released With Radeon OpenMP/OpenACC Offload, Intel Tigerlake/Cooperlake

The GNU Compiler Collection 10 has seen its first stable release this morning in the form of GCC 10.1.
GCC 10.1 as the first stable release of this annual compiler update brings with it many new features and improvements. Some of the GCC 10 highlights include:
- C++20 language support is in much better shape for the GCC compiler and libstdc++ library. It's not complete yet, but nearly there.
- GCC's support for C2X is also coming along.
- GCC 10 introduces a static analyzer for helping spot more coding problems.
- GCC 10 supports targeting Cooper Lake (-march=cooperlake) and Tiger Lake (-march=tigerlake) targets.
- Various improvements to GCC's inter-procedural optimizations and link-time optimizations.
- Support for the OpenACC 2.6 specification.
- Support for much of the OpenMP 5.0 specification.
- OpenMP/OpenACC offloading for Radeon GPUs but currently limited to Fiji and Vega GPUs along with better vectorization and other capabilities after the Radeon back-end was initially merged for GCC 9.
- Support for many newer Arm processor cores including the Cortex A77, Cortex A76AW, Cortex A65/A65AE, Cortex A34, and Marvell Thunder X3.
Plus there is a whole lot of other changes.
More details and download links at gcc.gnu.org.
