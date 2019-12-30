Fwupd 1.3.6 Firmware Updater Released With Initial Windows Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 30 December 2019 at 05:05 PM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Fwupd 1.3.6 was released today for ending out a very successful year for this firmware updating utility that works in-step with the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for allowing hardware firmware/BIOS updating on Linux systems.

This year has been a lot of accomplishments for Fwupd/LVFS with more hardware vendors becoming involved, Google devices beginning to require their partners provide Fwupd/LVFS-compatible updates, and other hardware support improvements. With Fwupd 1.3.6 there are new plug-ins around TPM (Trusted Platform Module) support, ensuring the device protocol matches the meta-data value, and other improvements.

There are also a number of fixes around the version formatting for the Dell BIOS version, various quirks, vendor ID handling improvements, and other minor items.

One other work-in-progress item with Fwupd 1.3.6 is initial Windows support! Fwupd can now be built under MinGW and the basics of Fwupd are beginning to work on Microsoft Windows. This pull request details their bring-up of Windows support for Fwupd, including as of a few weeks ago some devices like the Dell Dock can now be flashed under Windows.

At this point the Fwupd Windows support appears to still be an early work-in-progress, but does open up the door for some interesting possibilities... In particular, possible increased IHV interest now that the firmware flashing can be done on both Windows and Linux in the same manner. We'll see how this impacts Fwupd+LVFS adoption as we move into 2020.

More details on Fwupd 1.3.6 via the announcement while the code is up on GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Libre RISC-V Accelerator Secures 300k EUR In Grants, Still Undecided About The ISA
Purism Has Librem 5 Audio Routing Working, Other Software Progress
Cavium Octeon's Ethernet Driver Being Booted From Linux 5.6
More Logitech Device Additions + Refinements Coming With Linux 5.6
MintBox3 Now Shipping As Fan-Less Small Form Factor Linux Desktop
Purism Announces Librem Server While Also Announcing Price Hikes On The Librem 5
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Debian Developers Decide On Init System Diversity: "Proposal B" Wins
Western Digital Has Been Developing A New Linux File-System: Zonefs
FSF-Approved Hyperbola GNU/Linux Switching Out The Linux Kernel For Hard Fork Of OpenBSD
After 3,600 Original Articles This Year On Linux/Open-Source, Let's Have A Holiday Special
NVIDIA Releases 340.108 Linux Driver Providing Updated Legacy Support For GeForce 8 / 9
USB4 Support Being Introduced With Linux 5.6 Kernel
FreeBSD Along With The Other BSDs Had A Pretty Good Run This Decade
Eric S Raymond Believes Reposurgeon Is Finally Ready For Full & Correct GCC Conversion