Fwupd 1.3.1 Released With GNOME Firmware 3.34
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 13 September 2019 at 10:22 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Richard Hughes has released GNOME Firmware 3.34, his new project formerly known as the GNOME Firmware Update as an alternative interface outside of GNOME Software for managing firmware updates on Linux. Additionally, Fwupd 1.3.1 is out with the newest firmware updating bits.

GNOME Firmware 3.34 is the first official release of this new firmware updating UI and coming along with this week's GNOME 3.34 release. GNOME Firmware is intended to be a power-user tool for upgrading/downgrading/managing firmware on the system while most users should be fine with just using the existing GNOME Software integration.

More details on GNOME Firmware 3.34 can be found via Richard's blog. The Red Hat developer has also already uploaded the program to Flathub.

Also out today is Fwupd 1.3.1 (out today, contrary to the older release date mentioned in the email). Fwupd 1.3.1 brings support for the SoloKey Secure FIDO2 security key, support for the Minnowboard Turbot Intel Atom SBC, support for Thunderbolt kernel safety checks, and a wide variety of fixes and other improvements.
