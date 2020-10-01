FreeType 2.10.4 Rushed Out As Emergency Security Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 20 October 2020 at 05:18 AM EDT. 1 Comment
The FreeType text rendering library is out with version 2.10.4 today as an important security update.

Public entries on the CVE-2020-15999 vulnerability aren't yet loading but it's in regards to a heap buffer overflow in FreeType's handling of PNG bitmaps. The vulnerability has been around since FreeType 2.6.

The FreeType.org project site simply reads, "This is an emergency release, fixing a severe vulnerability in embedded PNG bitmap handling...All users should update immediately."

This important security fix is the only listed change since FreeType 2.10.3.
