The FreeType library that is used by many open-source projects for font rendering and other font operations, is out with their first release of the year.
FreeType 2.10.2 while seemingly a minor version bump is significant in that it brings support for WOFF 2 fonts. Version 2.0 of the Web Open Font Format (WOFF) has been a W3C Recommendation since early 2018 as a successor to the older WOFF format. WOFF 2 makes use of Brotli compression and other improvements leading to smaller font files. WOFF 2 has been supported by all major web browsers for a number of years while now FreeType has support for dealing with these font files. This support was initially written for FreeType during Google Summer of Code 2019.
Besides FreeType 2.10.2 supporting WOFF 2, there are also other fixes for this font library. More details on this update at FreeType.org.
