FreeRDP 2.4 Released With Support For Multi-Threaded Decoding
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 28 July 2021 at 06:16 AM EDT.
FreeRDP as a leading open-source implementation of the Remote Desktop Protocol is up to version 2.4 and exciting about this release is multi-threaded decoding support.

FreeRDP's progressive codec code now allows using multi-threaded for decoding. RemoteFX encoded frames can now be decoded across multiple threads for dramatically speeding things up particularly at higher resolutions (particularly above 1080p). This multi-threaded decoding for FreeRDP can lead to a 3K display now having a "fluid experience" instead of the prior "choppy experience" when single-threaded.

Besides back-porting the multi-threaded progressive decoder to FreeRDP 2.4, this new release also has clipboard fixes, fixes remote file read functionality, and has a number of other fixes.

Downloads and more details on FreeRDP 2.4.0 are available from GitHub and FreeRDP.com.
