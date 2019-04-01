FreeBSD Had A Very Busy End Of Year 2019 With Numerous Advancements
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 27 January 2020 at 01:48 PM EST. Add A Comment
The FreeBSD project has issued their last quarterly status update for 2019.

During Q4-2019 were many improvements to the FreeBSD project itself and related BSD ecosystem. Some of their happenings for Q4 included:

- Delivering the successful FreeBSD 12.1-RELEASE in early November.

- Support for newer Intel WiFi chipsets. As part of that, WiFi now works on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th Gen laptop which is the laptop FreeBSD Foundation is aiming for good BSD support.

- Working towards dropping GCC 4.2.1 (the GCC version in base due to being the last GPLv2 release) from the source tree in Q1-2020.

- Expanding Rockchip ARM support with USB 3.0 functionality now in place, SPI, initial PCI Express, and more.

- Continued work on FreeBSD Microsoft Hyper-V support.

- PowerPC, PowerPC64, and PowerPCSPE have transitioned to Clang as the base compiler for FreeBSD on POWER.

- Various improvements to the Linux compatibility layer.

The complete Q4-2019 report can be read at FreeBSD.org.
