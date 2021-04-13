FreeBSD 13.0 Brings Better Performance, LLVM Clang 11, Obsolete GNU Bits Removed
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 13 April 2021 at 04:02 PM EDT. 15 Comments
BSD --
FreeBSD 13.0-RELEASE is now officially available as the debut of the big FreeBSD 13 feature update.

FreeBSD 13.0 delivers on performance improvements (particularly for Intel CPUs we've seen in benchmarks thanks to hardware P-States), upgrading to LLVM Clang 11 as the default compiler toolchain, POWER 64-bit support improvements, a wide variety of networking improvements, 64-bit ARM (AArch64) now being a tier-one architecture alongside x86_64, EFI boot improvements, AES-NI is now included by default for generic kernel builds, the default CPU support for i386 is bumped to i686 from i486, and a variety of other hardware support improvements.

Various obsolete GNU tools have been removed like an old version of GNU Debugger used for crashinfo, obsolete GCC 4.2.1 and Binutils 2.17 were dropped from the main tree, and also switching to a BSD version of grep.

More details on all of the changes to enjoy with FreeBSD 13.0 can be found via the release announcement.

Fresh benchmarks of FreeBSD 13.0 coming up soon on Phoronix.
15 Comments
Related News
Running Steam's Linux Build On FreeBSD Is Becoming Increasingly Capable For Gaming
FreeBSD 13.0-RC5 Released Due To Lingering Bugs
FreeBSD 13.0-RC4 Released With POWER Fixes, Other Bugs Addressed
FreeBSD 13.0-RC3 Released With The WireGuard Driver Removed
FreeBSD: Sway Compositor Can Run While KDE Plasma On Wayland Is Still A Work-In-Progress
New & Much Improved WireGuard Implementation Comes To FreeBSD
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Radeon Vulkan Driver Adds Option Of Rendering Less For ~30% Greater Performance
X.Org Server Git Lands Support For Hardware-Accelerated XWayland With NVIDIA
FFmpeg 4.4 Released With AV1 VA-API Decoder, SVT-AV1 Encoding
Wine 6.6 Released With Better Plug & Play Driver Support
Linux 5.13 Poised To Allow Randomizing Kernel Stack Offset At Each System Call
Google's VirtIO-GPU "Venus" Vulkan Driver Merged Into Mesa 21.1
FreeBSD 13.0 Brings Better Performance, LLVM Clang 11, Obsolete GNU Bits Removed
SiFive Tapes Out Their First 5nm RISC-V Processor Core