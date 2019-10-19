FreeBSD 12.1-RC2 Has Update For UEFI 2.7A, Various Bug Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 19 October 2019 at 08:08 AM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
We are getting mighty close to the release of FreeBSD 12.1 as the next installment of FreeBSD 12 for 2019. It's looking like FreeBSD 12.1 will indeed be ready to set sail in early November.

FreeBSD 12.1 finally provides the LLVM OpenMP library (libomp) as part of the base compiler set, the LLD linker is now also used by i386, BearSSL has made it into the base system, and a variety of other package updates / new hardware support / improvements for FreeBSD 12.1.

FreeBSD 12.1-RC2 was released on Friday and now has its loader.efi using ioalign for UEFI 2.7A compliance, a null pointer dereference bug in its kernel has been fixed, a system crash fix stemming from the IXGBE driver, and a SDHCI driver update fixes a boot problem with the Beagle Bone.

More details on FreeBSD 12.1-RC2 via the release announcement. If FreeBSD 12.1 remains on track, it will be released the first week of November.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
OpenBSD 6.6 Arrives: Disables GCC In Base For ARMv7/i386, SMP Improvements, AMDGPU Added
GhostBSD Reaffirms To Being TrueOS+BSD Desktop OS With Official MATE Desktop
FreeBSD 12.1 Is Near With Libomp Finally In Base, LLD Linker By Default For i386
DragonFlyBSD's HAMMER2 Gets Basic FSCK Support
Homura Is A Windows Game Launcher For FreeBSD - Supports Steam, Origin, UPlay + More
FreeBSD 12.1 Beta Released With Security Fixes, Pulls BearSSL Into Base
Popular News This Week
A Vast Majority Of Linux's Input Improvements Are Developed By One Individual
KDE Plasma Mobile Is Beginning To Look Surprisingly Good
Ubuntu's ZFS Trajectory Is Going From Exciting To Even More Exciting
Canonical Is At Around 437 Employees, Pulled In $99M While Still Operating At A Loss
Rewriting Old Solaris C Code In Python Yielded A 17x Performance Improvement
Google Ejects Open-Source WireGuard From Android Play Store Over Donation Link In App