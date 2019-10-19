We are getting mighty close to the release of FreeBSD 12.1 as the next installment of FreeBSD 12 for 2019. It's looking like FreeBSD 12.1 will indeed be ready to set sail in early November.
FreeBSD 12.1 finally provides the LLVM OpenMP library (libomp) as part of the base compiler set, the LLD linker is now also used by i386, BearSSL has made it into the base system, and a variety of other package updates / new hardware support / improvements for FreeBSD 12.1.
FreeBSD 12.1-RC2 was released on Friday and now has its loader.efi using ioalign for UEFI 2.7A compliance, a null pointer dereference bug in its kernel has been fixed, a system crash fix stemming from the IXGBE driver, and a SDHCI driver update fixes a boot problem with the Beagle Bone.
More details on FreeBSD 12.1-RC2 via the release announcement. If FreeBSD 12.1 remains on track, it will be released the first week of November.
